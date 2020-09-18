We need to encourage each other

It’s easy for us to find fault in others and the way they do things. Just because they are not doing the way we think they should doesn’t mean we are right and they are wrong.

God gives each of us things to accomplish. He also gives us what we need to get His work done. When we do it His way we know it will always be the right way. His way is so much better than our way.

God wants us to be humble and be vessels that He can use to bring glory and honor to Him and not ourselves.

In the body of Christ there are many different jobs to be done. Some preach, some teach, some play music, some sing and others pray and do others things that are needed in the church.

It takes us all. A kind word goes a long way. Bringing joy to others means a lot. Our preacher is an outgoing man and we have always picked at each other and tried to encourage each other with laughter.

I remember one Sunday he brought a message on encouragement. As we were leaving I told him that was the worst message I had ever heard. He laughed and said your are my encouragement. That made me feel good, because he knew me and what I meant. Thank God that He uses us to be an encouragement to others.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.