Addiction is hard, recovery works

Even the brave can struggle. The CDC shares the story of Britton, a U.S. Army Veteran.

Britton began taking opioids prescribed by his doctor at age 19 after sustaining a severe shoulder injury while serving in the Army.

“One day you’re serving in the military. [Then] You come home, and you’re dealing with an injury,” he shared.

By age 22, Britton struggled with opioid use disorder, which was compounded by his wife’s substance use disorder and his relationships with fellow Veterans who misused prescription opioids. During the 11 years that Britton battled opioid use disorder, he separated from his wife, who ultimately passed away due to complications from her drug use, and lost custody of his children.

“My opioid misuse and need got so strong,” he said. “Addiction is hard.”

In 2018, Britton was arrested, jailed, and referred to Veterans Treatment Court, a Veterans-only courtroom that provides an alternative to incarceration. He credits the structured therapy program with helping him get into and stay in recovery. Britton is now re-married, raising his children, and aspiring to accomplish his personal and professional goals. Britton hopes that his story can help illustrate the fact that opioid addiction can happen to anyone. He wants others facing this disease to know that help is out there and that there is a “light is at the end of the tunnel.”

“You have to reach out for help. The recovery side of it is amazing. You get to a place where you’re proud of yourself again.”

Britton’s story could play out in anyone’s life. An injury leads to use of painkillers. Painkillers lead to addiction.

Or maybe it’s recreational use that requires increasing dosages to get the “high.” And then comes the addiction.

And addiction, like Britton said, is hard. It’s hard to overcome, but it’s also hard to live with. Addiction destroys dreams, ruins careers, breaks families, and kills. The consequences of addiction have been amplified during this pandemic.

While Britton’s story isn’t local, stories like his are. Problems associated with the use of alcohol and other drugs affect all of Newberry’s people. They cross all social and geographic boundaries, extending from Little Mountain to Chappells to Kinards to Whitmire. These problems impact people of all ages and both genders, as well as from all ethnic backgrounds and socioeconomic levels.

Our communities have seen families broken by addiction. Our communities have seen dreams and careers ruined by addiction. And our communities have seen lives ended by addiction.

The good news is that more and more Newberrians probably know someone who has sought help for the disease of addiction and, as a result, has seen the benefits of treatment and recovery.

In recovery, people begin to rebuild their lives. The access to professional counseling isn’t the only resource for those seeking recovery. Treatment also provides trained peer support and a community of new friends and advocates who have faced many of the same challenges.

One of the key elements that trained peer support services significantly positively impacts is improvement in participants’ self-confidence and ability to achieve. Persons who engaged with peer support showed higher rates of abstinence than common in substance-abusing populations while also being more satisfied with the treatment. Peer support services have also shown to reduce other negative outcomes like HIV and HCV.

In treatment, people meet new friends and find that they are not alone. They often say, “Until I went to this group I thought I was the only person in the world with my problem. I was so surprised to find others with the same issues as me.” This realization usually brings about a feeling of relief, by gaining the understanding for perhaps the very first time in their life that others have similar concerns and are there to help and encourage each other.

However, fighting the consequences of addiction can start before treatment. Individual citizens can serve as a first line of defense, whether you’re a family member, a caregiver, or just a concerned citizen.

Watching a family member or friend or, even, coworker with a substance use disorder can be difficult. It’s hard to know what to do or whether the person even wants help. But during the pandemic, especially, it is important to make connections.

To approach someone with your concerns, first do some research. Learn a little more about addiction and the experience. Then, practice what you’re going to say, using “I” statements like “I’m concerned about you.” Lastly, listen with compassion and offer support.

September was National Recovery Month, and the theme was “Join the Voices for Recovery: Celebrating Connections.” Know that recovery is in reach and recovery works. Contact Westview for more information about seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

Hugh Gray is the executive director at Westview Behavioral Health Services and can be reached at 803-276-5690.