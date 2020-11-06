God knows everything about us

God knows everything about each of us. He even knows our deepest thoughts. We can hide things from other people, but we can’t hide nothing from God. Even all that God knows about us, He still loves us.

God knows our heart and He knows if we are sincere or if we are pretending.

We can pretend to others that everything is alright. But God knows when we are sad and hurting. He also knows when we are happy and glad.

Just think knowing that God sees and hears everything. If we would stop and think before we say or do anything, we would be better.

We should open our heart and ask Christ to help us see ourselves the way He sees us.

“Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let everyone that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.” 2 Timothy 2:19.

Of all the wrong that we have done, God still loves us and always will.

