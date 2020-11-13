God sees our life from beginning to the end. He numbered our days and ordered our steps, while we were yet in our mother’s womb.

He sent His Son to save us from death and eternal destruction. God never slumbers. He knows all about us. His desire for us is to obey and be honest with Him. He allows only those things to touch us that are filtered through His love. He is with us in every situation.

As we learn more about God’s protection and presence, we have nothing to worry about. Within ourselves we can do nothing, but with Christ we can do all things. His perfect love let’s us know He will take care of us.

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.” Psalm 23: 1-4.

God’s love and protection is never ending.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.