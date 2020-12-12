Happy and safe holiday wishes from the Newberry Police Department

Season’s greetings to everyone from the Newberry Police Department! This holiday season will be different this year for everyone.

As you begin to celebrate this year, make safety first on your list of things to do. Many families are considering smaller gatherings this year with just their household as an alternative to a traditional large gathering with family and friends. Although the holidays are a great opportunity to enjoy time with family and friends, celebrate life, to be grateful for all that you have and reflect on what’s important, please be sure to do so responsibility following CDC guidance.

The City of Newberry has put together a list of the Top 10 Things Every Newberrian Can Do to Celebrate the Season Safely. This creative list can be found by visiting the city’s website and scrolling down under the “news” section and could offer fun ideas for you and your household to do this holiday season.

If you’ll be traveling for the holidays, help ensure your trip is safe. Don’t drink and drive. When driving, you and any passengers should always wear a seat-belt. Don’t speed and allow yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Always buckle your child in the car using an approved child safety seat, booster seat, or seat-belt appropriate for his/her height, weight and age.

To avoid distraction while driving, consider using a Bluetooth device for phone calls should the need to make a call arise. Never attempt to text and drive. Plan enough time to stop along the way to take a break, stretch your legs and return any phone calls. If possible, pack food and drinks to avoid having to stop and get something to eat. Just in case you have to stop along your journey, consider making a “car kit” for your household to include items you may need such as masks and hand sanitizer.

As you begin your holiday shopping this year, you will find safe and convenient locations to shop here in town. You will find many excellent shops here that offer great holiday gifts. I believe that shopping local this year is very important to our local economy. The independent, locally owned shops in Newberry have the perfect gifts for you and your loved ones. Whether you’re making plans to shop safely in store, ordering ahead for curbside pickup or shopping online to have shipped direct, Newberry’s businesses are ready to serve you!

As you navigate this holiday season, a few tips to hopefully keep you safe this time of year include shopping during daylight hours when possible. Be aware of your surroundings always. Pay attention to who is around you, what they are doing and what activities are going on. Don’t overload your arms with packages and bags while shopping. Don’t leave your packages inside your car in plain view while you are shopping in other stores.

Pick your parking spot wisely and look for a well-lit area if choosing to shop after dark. Have your keys out and ready when approaching your vehicle. Be aware of how you carry your purse or wallet. Try to carry only the amount of cash you will need to make your purchases and limit the number of credit cards to only the ones necessary for your current shopping trip or for that day. Do not let anyone approach you on foot while in the drive-through ATM machine.

At your home, light the exterior around doors, windows and your driveway. Place gifts where they cannot be seen from outside your home. After Christmas, do not place expensive electronic boxes outside along the curb.

When shopping online you should always protect your personal information. Consider using a credit card instead of your debit card when making purchases online. Be aware of when your deliveries are arriving and should you have the option to choose when an item is delivered, consider doing so when you will be home to receive the package.

You should avoid pop-ups and ads and be suspicious of free offers. It’s not just sensitive personal data like phone numbers and addresses that you should avoid sharing online, but also seemingly harmless information like your mother’s maiden name or pet’s name. Such details are often used as answers to two-step verification questions or passwords, and they can easily be found just by scanning someone’s Facebook page if that person frequently shares photos of their pets.

The staff of Newberry Police Department wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season! With these safety tips in mind, stay safe and enjoy time with family and friends. Remember that we are available at 803-321-1010 anytime you need us.

Roy McClurkin is the Police Chief for the City of Newberry.