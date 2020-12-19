Just be kind this season

Retail is a difficult job. Underpaid and at times more complicated than it should be. I know. For 16 years (1998-2014) I worked various positions up into management at Walgreens Drug Stores across parts of Sioux City, IA and Lincoln, NE.

This is by far the most challenging time of the year to be behind the counter or on the floor at any establishment that sells holiday-related goods. Customers are stressed and often straight up rude on a good day, but something about the ‘holiday season’ brings out the worst in shoppers.

I am not saying all shoppers are terrible, 95.4% of them are average and forgettable, 2.8% are really friendly and help get you through the workday but. they too are forgotten by day’s end. The remaining 1.8% ruin every thought that there is some good in every person.

I had people spit on displays, throw merchandise, threaten cashiers, and generally behave badly in stores I managed, occurrences like those being mostly in November and December. The inciting event usually has something to do with a price that was not clearly marked or simply rang up wrong. Both of these problems were easily remedied by issuing a refund or some other relatively simple fix.

Often it would seem the simpler the problem, the more incongruent the reaction of the customer. For example, I had some regulars that liked to figure their bill, including tax, before the trip to the store and would not pay a penny more than what they thought the total should be. And they always had coupons. (For a quick retail lesson: sales tax is figured before manufacturer coupons are applied, this may change your estimated total if you are inclined to use said coupons). Anyway, when the total was not what they wanted, a shouting match began with the cashier. The manager (me) was called to assist. Threats of attorneys and lawsuits and complaints to the Better Business Bureau were thrown about. Of course, they were going to report me to someone, and never shop at the establishment again. I don’t remember the exact amount in dispute but since the tax rate was 7% and most coupons are $5 or less, it couldn’t have been much more than 35¢. This is typical for holiday madness, but a relatively tame and safe-for-print variant.

Out of stock items caused their own crazy problems, too. We had 13 locations in the Lincoln metro area. Not every store had every item in stock every day (shocking, huh?). I understand being frustrated when your favorite brand of shampoo is not on the shelf, but the clerk on the sales floor cannot produce it from thin air. Do not berate them because you didn’t plan well and ran out this morning. There are other places that sell shampoo or whatever you ran out of. Frequently customers yelled, stomped, and cursed like foul-mouthed children over situations that there was no way to rectify, often making terrible personal attacks on employees. Customers love to make threats of abuse, harm, or litigation for the most miniscule issues in a store.

The one redeeming thing about the season is that we were always open regular hours (24 hours) on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Not many places were open in the area. In general, anyone that came in was just relieved to be able to get the batteries they forgot for a gift or to get diapers or formula that were left at home when traveling to a relative’s house. Those days were busy — but with friendly customers — went by quickly even though we were working on the holiday.

So, the point of this column is to make you think about the person ringing up your wheel of holiday cheese or novelty necktie and just thank them for working. That’s it. Pandemic or not. Be a nice person. Always say “thank-you’ when someone has helped you at a store or any other service establishment.

Even though the clerk won’t remember you tomorrow, your kindness will get them through the shift today.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer. Contact him at 803-768-3119.