“Let not your heart be troubled, ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions, if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that were I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know.

Thomas said unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest, and how can we know the way? Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life, no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” John 14:1-6.

Cares of this life trouble us, but since I accepted Jesus as my Savior, I have a peace within my heart the I can’t explain. There is a joy that fills my soul.

I rejoice in knowing that my name is in the Lamb’s book of life. Even though God has blessed me with a good life, there was an emptiness I couldn’t explain. But when I accepted Him, He filled that emptiness with His love, and I enjoy sharing this love with others.

Go search your heart and see where you stand with the Lord. Do you have that peace that only come by being one of God’s children? Always remember Jesus is The Way and He is everything we need.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.