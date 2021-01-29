The coming of the Lord

But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only. Be ye also ready.

“But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.

For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered into the ark. And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be. Thou shall two be in the field; the one shall be taken, and the other left. Two women shall be grinding at the mill; the one shall be taken and the other left.

Watch therefore: for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come. But know this, that if the goodman of the house had known in what watch the thief would come, he would not have suffered his house to be broken up.

Therefore be ye also ready: for in such an hour as ye think not the Son of man cometh.” Matthew 24:36-44.

Don’t take a chance on missing Heaven. We don’t know when Jesus is coming, but we do know He is coming for the ones that are looking for Him.

