“Jesus said: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” John 10:10.

This well known promise is sometimes misapplied, being interpreted to mean that the Christian life would be a life of material prosperity, popularity, and happiness. But it can apply to sorrow, as well as happiness.

The Christian life should be abundant in good works, for the simple reason that God’s saving and keeping grace has been manifested abundantly toward us. Having been established in the faith, we are to be abounding therein. And the Lord wants us to love one another as He has loved us.

But the Christian way may also experience much sorrow and difficulty in this life. Paul was an example, “in labors more abundant, in stripes above measure, in prisons more frequent, in deaths oft.” 2 Corinthians 11:23.

An abundance of suffering for the believer can always be overbalanced by God’s abounding grace.

“For as the sufferings of Christ abound in us, so our consolation also aboundeth by Christ.” 2 Corinthians 1:5.

“Our God of all grace is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.” Ephesians 3:20.

God’s abounding Grace is for everyone that will accept it.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.