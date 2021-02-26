“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore will not we fear, though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea; though the waters thereof roar and be troubled, though the mountains shake with the swelling thereof. Salah.

There is a river, the streams whereof shall make glad the city of God, the holy place of the tabernacle of the most High. God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved: God shall help her. and that right early.

The heather raged, the kingdoms were moved; he uttered his voice, the earth melted. The Lord of host is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah. Come behold the works of the Lord, what desolations he made in the earth. He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth; he breaketh the bow, and cutteth the spear in sunder; he burneth the chariot in the fire.

Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen. I will be exalted in the earth. The Lord of host is our refuge.” Psalms 46.

Sometimes we have to remind ourselves God is God and He never changes. He is worthy of all praise. Just to know He is our present help in time of trouble gives us strength.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.