Sometimes people get married for the wrong reason. Therefore a lot of marriages end in divorce. They try it for a while and things begin to come their way, like not having enough money to pay bills or entertainment. And being married you’re not able to come and go as you did before being married, and this could cause a problem. When two people marry they become one. They can work together and have a happy life. A relationship with Christ is some what like a marriage. Sometimes people run to Him when times get tough. They try Him for a while and trouble comes their way.

Being a child of God we are not our own anymore. We have been bought by the precious blood of Jesus. And if we try to come and go as we please it causes trouble. But if we follow God’s Word and do what it tells us then Happy are we.

True love will last through all kinds of trouble in a marriage and a relationship with God. It’s good to know that God has a kind of love for us that we can count on in all situations. Can He count on us?

“And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.” 1 John 4:16.

