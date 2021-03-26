Be still and know that He is God

We will know God best when we not only set aside time for Him, but also learn to be still before Him. Stillness brings us to the point where we can concentrate. When we put ourselves aside and pay attention to things of God then we can clearly understand God’s will for our lives.

If we are not careful we will get so involved in satisfying the flesh that we will neglect spiritual things. When we become still before the Lord, we have a better understanding of His goodness, greatness and His wonderful love.

We should always set aside time for the Lord. He can renew our strength.

When we meditate on God’s Word and His promises, our everyday problems seem to go away. He gives us hope.

“He only is my rock and my salvation: he is my defence: I shall not be moved. In God is my salvation and my glory: the rock of my strength, and my refuge, is in God. Trust in him at all times: ye people, pour out your heart before him: God is a refuge for us.” Psalm 62: 6-8.

“Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.” Psalm 46:10.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.