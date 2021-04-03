Adding things to our calendars

Liz and I are excited to have added things to our calendars over the past few weeks. 2021 is shaping up to be quite eventful. We continue to be here and want to hear your business needs. There are a number of resources to which we have access that could help in your business goals. Please contact us with your questions. If we don’t have the answer, we most likely can get it for you.

While we serve as a resource for businesses and are the voice of business when it comes to relaying information about the business climate to our local, state, and federal representatives, we also are here to be a resource for our residents and visitors. Through the Visitors Center, we help point people in the right directions regarding recreation, shopping, and services they need.

Burkes Outlet will hold their Grand Opening on April 1. They are located at 2821 Main Street in Newberry. Join us for a Ribbon Cutting at 9 a.m.

Robert Kopp is a Financial Associate with Thrivent, and we invite you to a Ribbon Cutting for his business on April 21 at 1:30 p.m. in front of the Chamber office in downtown Newberry. Be sure to follow him on Facebook and his website for access to informative webinars regarding your financial future.

We will host a Garden and Art Tour on May 8 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The self-guided tour will feature four private gardens with an artist at each location. There will also be a tea and wine reception in the courtyard of The Old Newberry Hotel. Tickets are available through our office, Facebook page, and Eventbrite.

The Grow Newberry Farmers Market (GNFM), held in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry, will have additional dates. We look forward to Second Saturdays in April (April 10) and May (May 8), most Saturdays in June and July, then revert to Second Saturdays August through November. We are currently accepting applications for vendors of fresh produce, plants, baked goods, and art.

Ag+Art Tour of South Carolina is scheduled for June 12 and 13. We are currently accepting applications for both farms and artists. Please contact us if you have questions about the event or are interested in participating.

Are you a person aged 21 through 40 living and/or working in Newberry County? The Newberry County Young Professionals (NYP) may be for you. Although in-person events are on hold for now, they have been hosting some virtual events from which you may benefit and get to know a few new faces. Visit their Facebook page (Newberry County Young Professionals) for information on how you can get involved.

The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce is located at 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry on the first floor of Community Hall. We are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and can be reached at (803) 276-4274.

We ask that you wear a mask while visiting.

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.