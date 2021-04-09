Jesus is the vine, we are the branches

Researching family trees can be humbling. Some branches we are more proud to claim than others. Some families would love to chop the whole tree down right at the base of the trunk.

God is different, He takes care of the branches on His tree, no matter the background. The Lord Jesus calls Himself the Vine.

Life flows from the vine to the family branches. And the Father oversees it all. You and I are the branches on this tree.

In our lives, as well as our families, the life of the Vine flowing through our branches enables us to do what we need to do, but without Christ we can do nothing.

“Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me. I am the vine, ye are the branches; He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing.” John 15:4-5.

“If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you. Herein is my Father glorified, that ye bear much fruit; so shall ye be my disciples.” John 7-8.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.