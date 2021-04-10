Exploring the enduring legacy of the Pomaria Nursery

Russian writer Leo Tolstoy is quoted as saying, “springtime is the time of plans and projects.” This quote certainly rings true this year, as many of us are beginning to shake off the doldrums of a year of quarantine, favoring the blossoming warmth of spring, and all that comes with the promise of this new season — COVID-19 vaccinations, time outside, and the chance to reunite with loved ones for porch sitting and a cold glass of sweet tea.

For many, springtime also means a chance to reconnect with nature after a cold, harsh winter. As I began thinking about how I’d like to nurture the environment around me this spring, I began to think of one particularly noteworthy project that captivated the landscape of Newberry County in the mid-1800s: the Pomaria Nursery.

The Pomaria Nursery was established in the Newberry District in 1840 by William Summer at the site of his home, the Summers-Huggins House. What started as William’s passion project, aided by his brother Adam, ultimately became one of the most influential and noteworthy nurseries in the antebellum South.

Captivated by pomology — the science of fruit cultivation, and root of the town’s name — by the ripe age of 17, Summer engaged in selling fruit stock as early as 1838. Summer was a fierce advocate for scientific agriculture, as well as a distinguished journalist; he ultimately served as a major contributor to the Southern agricultural press. William also assisted his brother, Adam, in publishing several agricultural journals throughout the 1850s and early 1860s.

Summer’s chief interest was found in testing and developing fruit varieties suitable for southern orchards. He introduced, among others, the Pomaria Greening and Aromatic Carolina apples, Pomaria Gage plum, Pomaria Seedling strawberry, Pomaria Hebe and Upper Crust pears, and Poinsett peaches.

From 1852 to 1857, an emphasis at the nursery was placed on growing Pomaria’s offerings of ornamentals, or plants grown for decorative purposes in gardens and landscape design projects, as houseplants, cut flowers, and specimen display. In 1858, the nursery offered 1,091 varieties of trees, plants, and shrubs, and this number increased to 1,906 in 1862.

The nursery found its most abundant success from 1860 to 1862. In 1860, the nursery covered 35 acres, and its orchards were valued at $10,000. In 1861, the nursery was so prosperous, Summer was able to open a Columbia branch. This spanned 30 acres, and was landscaped in English natural style. The Columbia branch was home exclusively to ornamentals. Summer also operated a rose nursery in Alston, Fairfield District.

The nursery thrived until 1865, when a land-based offensive by Union troops damaged the nursery in Pomaria, and destroyed the Columbia branch. Despite Summer’s declaration of bankruptcy, he continued to operate the Pomaria nursery. However, this determination didn’t bring forth spectacular results — the 1878 catalog, which would be the nursery’s last, only offered 338 varieties of plants.

At Summer’s death in 1878, the nursery was inherited by his nephew, but officially shuttered its doors a few years later.

While on its surface, the story of the Pomaria nursery is one firmly rooted in place, the wider lessons on sustainable farm practices and local food production earnestly preached by the Summer brothers are still certainly impactful today, both in Newberry County and beyond.

As you begin your springtime projects, whether they entail a visit to the Grow Newberry Farmers Market for fresh fruit, or embarking on the worthwhile practice of planting some ornamental varieties at home, remember the passion that the Summer brothers held for their local landscape, and the care they put into nurturing it. This season feels a lot like a second chance, this year especially, and I can’t wait to see all of the ways we bloom, as Newberrians, and as people.

For a closer look at the history of the Pomaria Nursery, visit the museum and explore the permanent display located on the main floor.

