We have just celebrated the death and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. He paid our sin debt when He was beaten and nailed on that old rugged cross. So we can say our sin debt has been paid. We deserved to die, but Jesus took our place. He did His father’s will and we have to do our part by accepting that free gift of salvation.

The penalty of our sin was death, physically and spiritually. Salvation comes to us when we place our trust in Christ’s death on the cross as the complete payment for our sin.

It is a good thing that our acceptance is not based on our performance. For we all have sinned and we all come short of the glory of God.

“And this is the will of him that sent me, that everyone which seeth the Son, and believeth on Him, may have everlasting life: and I will raise him up at the last day.” John 6:40.

“For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” Romans 6:23.

Praise God for His Love and Grace. We are no longer in bondage. We have been set free. Our sin debt has been paid.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.