God sees our heart. He knows whether we have a true love for him or whether we are pretending to love Him.

I’m sure we cause God a lot of heartaches with some of the decisions we make, but God’s love for us never changes.

David sinned and caused God heartache. The Lord called him a man after His own heart. God forgave David. His family bore the consequences of his behavior for generations. God’s love for David never changed.

The promises God made to David as a young man remained the same.

God looks past our failures and He sees our love for Him. Our love for God shows when we reject the world and obey Him.

“I will love thee, O Lord, my strength. The Lord is my rock and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust: my salvation, and my high tower. I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised: so shall I be saved from mine enemies.” Psalm 18: 1-3.

God gives grace and mercy to those who come to Him. His love never changes.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.