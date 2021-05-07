Buzzing with Chamber activity

Our offices have been buzzing with activity lately. We continue to want to hear your business needs so that we can offer the best services for you. Please do not hesitate to contact us with your questions about business, community, and any services you may need.

Some of the things on which we are currently working:

This Saturday we will host a Garden and Art Tour on May 8 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The self-guided tour will feature four private gardens with at least two artists painting at each location. There will also be a tea and wine reception in the courtyard of The Old Newberry Hotel. Jonathan Downs will host a bonsai demonstration in the courtyard, and Amanda McNulty of ETV’s Making It Grow will be wandering the gardens and available to answer questions. Tickets are $40 and are available through our office, Facebook page, and Eventbrite.

The art that is created during the Paint-Out will then be available in the Chamber and Visitors Center throughout the month of May for the public to view. In addition, we will feature photos of the art on social media and our website for you to be able to vote on a “People’s Choice Award,” and the winner will receive that honor as well as the prize money. We are excited to work with Robert Matheson of Newberry Made to make the art side of this event possible.

The Grow Newberry Farmers Market (GNFM), held in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry, has begun. We look forward to hosting Second Saturday on May (May 8), most Saturdays in June and July, then revert to Second Saturdays August through November, with a Holiday Market on December 4. We are currently accepting applications for vendors of fresh produce, plants, baked goods, and art. We had a great turnout of both vendors and patrons in April and look forward to seeing you when you come to the market to shop. We are featuring a kid’s activity and are striving to have live music for each date. If you are a musician interested in playing, contact us for available dates.

Ag+Art Tour of South Carolina is starting at the end of this month. Newberry County’s tour is scheduled for June 12 and 13. We are currently pairing the farms and artists, but if you didn’t complete an application and want to participate, contact us with available options.

If we are able to pull it off, instead of a Farm to Table Dinner, we are looking forward to hosting a Farm to Table Cocktail Party on Thursday, June 10 to kick off our weekend of celebrating our agricultural heritage and artistic talent.

Are you a person aged 21 through 40 living and/or working in Newberry County? The Newberry County Young Professionals (NYP) may be for you. Although in-person events are on hold for now, they have been hosting some virtual events from which you may benefit and get to know a few new faces. Visit their Facebook page (Newberry County Young Professionals) for information on how you can get involved.

The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce is located at 1209 Caldwell Street in downtown Newberry on the first floor of Community Hall. We are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. We ask that you wear a mask while visiting.

Michelle Long is executive director of the Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at michelle@newberrycounty.org.