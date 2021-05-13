Walkin’ Wednesday: Over 100 miles across the City of Newberry

May 12, 2021, will mark one year since I started the City of Newberry’s Walkin’ Wednesday virtual tour series. We have taken viewers on our Instagram and Facebook pages on a different virtual walk via the stories feature every single week since. I do not know that I ever intended for Walkin’ Wednesdays to continue like they have, but I’m so glad that I did.

The idea started last spring in the early throws of the pandemic. At that point, we had little knowledge of how the virus spread and most everyone was keeping to themselves at home. There was a lot of fear, anxiety, frustration, and hopelessness. There was a need for escape. After a brief period at home, I returned to work. When I did, I chose to start walking to and from as a means to decompress and clear my head. So much was happening all around us from sickness to civil unrest. I needed an escape, and my short walks between work and home provided that. One day I took pictures along the route of little things I had noticed. Things I never saw from my car window as I sped past trying to make up minutes of time due to my chronically late start to my workdays. I posted these pictures to Instagram. The photos were little things, like a neighbor who had particularly beautiful roses, parts of the sidewalk where a cat had walked through wet cement, or places where dew hung in the air and the sunrise came through.

I was genuinely surprised at the response I got to these simple photos taken in passing. What I expected to be interacted with as a passive post of happy things received accolades from local acquaintances, out-of-town family, and even friends who moved abroad, excited to see their little town and familiar neighborhoods were still in good spirits, despite all the hardship caused by the pandemic. Then one comment got my wheels turning. Anne Smith, fellow Lutheran Redeemer church member and the Newberry Opera House development extraordinaire, mentioned making the happy little photos of my walk more formal.

“It’s so great to see things that you pass all the time in a new light. You should do more,” she said.

Wheels got turning, and I brought the idea back to Elyssa Haven, the City of Newberry’s Public Relations coordinator.

“People aren’t getting out the way they used to, what do you think about a weekly virtual walk series? We could call it Walkin’ Wednesday,” I asked.

“Yes, please! Let’s do something positive,” she said.

At that time I told her we’d do it for a few weeks and see how it went.

“I don’t know if I can come up with a ton of places to go,” I said.

The first virtual walks were simple; the “Downtown Mile,” “Wolf Walk,” and “Downtown Roundabout,” were all pulled from an old city exercise brochure. I took trips to the trails of Lynch’s Woods, across the empty college campus, through city parks, and across different sections of town. I walked on the weekends, coercing my family into going on these themed adventures. Then the themes started to expand. After consulting with the Newberry Museum, I identified historic districts, places of significance, homes and buildings on the national register of historic places and worked with them to understand how to craft quick snippets about the good and beautiful of historic preservation, as well as the hard and difficult truths that sometimes line our historic pasts. I coordinated with organizations to feature “advocacy walks” to help share with our community things like the 30th anniversary of the American’s with Disabilities Act, Heart Health Month, the centennial of the 19th Amendment and its impact on women’s rights, Hispanic Heritage month, and more. My family started to ask, “where are we going this week?”

Viewers have been loyal from the beginning. They walked my dog with me, walked around Hidden Lake in the rec complex and spotted Blue Herons with me. They’ve seen me exclaim over turtles in Scott’s Creek, friendly pets, and pollinating bees. I never thought that these videos that started with 15 loyal viewers would rack up hundreds of views every week. What started as a short-term solution to bring positive experiences and education to our viewers, has turned into so much more. In the fall, when Newberry College resumed, I was walking across campus one morning to take photos when a student stopped me. “What are you doing?” they asked.

“I’m just taking some photos for work.”

“Are you doing Walkin’ Wednesdays?” I was dumbfounded. School had only been in session a few weeks and students had been gone all summer. How did this kid know about Walkin’ Wednesdays? “I’ve been watching them each week since you started! I love them! I can’t believe I caught Walkin’ Wednesdays in the wild!”

I had received online comments of support, joy, and a lot of, “I didn’t know that was here,” but this was my first in-person. I took the surprise back to the office with gratitude. I mentioned the moment to Bridget Carey, our amazing office administrator, who gave me the idea to “give back” to our loyal viewers.” As a result, Walkin’ Wednesday contests were born! The somewhat unplanned contests have usually been in celebration of events and holidays like Virtual Oktoberfest, Thanksgiving Turkey Trot, Valentine’s Day #LoveMyCity, and Earth Day. We’ve hidden German pickle ornaments, marzipan pigs, turkeys, and hearts across town and set our viewers “speed walkin’” to find them in exchange for prizes. So far, every hidden item has always made it back to the office, usually in the hands of a viewer who made the mad dash across town to find it first!

So, this week we complete one full orbit around the Sun, and 52 walks across various parks, neighborhoods, and sights in Newberry. I never expected to find so many places to walk and things to do and cover through the weekly photo series. I have seriously proved my doubts wrong. I am only 52 walks and over 100 miles in, and we’re just getting started.

You can view all of the walks we’ve taken on the City of Newberry’s Instagram page story highlights, @cityofnewberrysc.

Mary Alex Kopp is the Tourism and Event manager for the City of Newberry’s PRT Department. She can be reached at 803-321-1015.