A relationship with Jesus

Is our relationship with Jesus our priority? Are we as much in love with Jesus as when we first met Him? Is Jesus still our first love? Do things of God still excite us? These questions can give us something to think about.

Our responses reveal much about our relationship with Christ. Knowing Him as our first love means we are excited about His ways and His word.

Our relationship with Christ cools when our primary focus is taken off Him and placed on other things.

So often other gods take the place of the only true God. If we are not careful we will get so involved in other things that we will not take time to be involved in things of God.

Too much of a good thing can be wrong if it takes us away from God.

We can recapture that first love by remembering what Jesus did when we were saved. We should never let anything dampen our love for Jesus. If we pray, repent and obey God’s word then we will be renewed.

“But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added into you.” Matthew 6:33.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.