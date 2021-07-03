NCMH and the last six months

In my last Ask Bruce article dated November 2020, I addressed the COVID-19 pandemic, which began for Newberry County Memorial Hospital mid-March 2020.

At that time, DHEC published that Newberry County reported 1660 confirmed positive cases. As of November 8, 2020, DHEC reported 54 confirmed deaths in Newberry County due to the COVID-19 virus. Newberry Hospital had admitted 90 patients to either the ICU or the temporary COVID-19 Unit on the Medical Unit. In the month of October, approximately 45% of the inpatient days reported, were due to COVID-19 diagnosis codes.

The past six months have continued to be extremely difficult for Newberry Hospital. By the end of May 2021, Newberry Hospital had admitted 224 patients with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those 224 admissions, Newberry Hospital had 39 deaths reported. March 2021 was a very busy month for COVID-19 admissions to the ICU.

Our physicians, our nurses, our ancillary departments, our non-clinical departments, our infection control nurse, and our chief nursing officer continued to brave this pandemic with quality, compassion, empathy, and class. It has been a team effort. Employees and physicians have smiled, they have cried, they have gone without sleep, and they are tired. They have worn masks, worn gloves, changed scrubs constantly and continued to meet the needs of our patients and community.

As if the COVID-19 pandemic was not enough to challenge this hospital team, in March 2021, Newberry Hospital was hit with a ransomware attack. For those who understand the word cyber security, our system was tested one Sunday morning around 3 a.m. The people behind these attacks are from various countries, including the United States, whose sole jobs are to be able to “attack” the software of a company and in essence lock down all of your data until you pay a very steep ransom to the company to unlock your data. Obviously, hospitals have personal health information (PHI) related to our patients stored in the computer system that would be very valuable to these “hackers.” I am proud to tell you that due to our great IT (Information Technology) Department, safeguards already in place to stop cyber attacks, and daily “backups” of data off-site (in the cloud), Newberry Hospital did not experience any “breach” of personal health information. We did not pay one dollar to the ransom ware attack hackers and we continued to provide quality patient care until all systems were back up and further safeguarded.

In the seven years I have been CEO at Newberry Hospital, I am proud to say we have always tried to do what is best for the patients and the residents of Newberry County. We have also always tried to be respectful and supportive of our medical staff. This county has a great group of physicians who care about their patients. We are excited about maintaining our existing physicians, as well as, recruiting new physicians. Recently, we have added a new family practice physician, a new GYN physician and as of January 1, 2021, a new ENT (ear, nose, and throat) full time physician.

During these months, we have had to change how the hospital operates. We have made changes to visiting hours, entry/access into the hospital, screenings when you enter the hospital, the dining room closed to the outside and employees, closing the Wellness Center, and restricting our volunteers for a period of time.

During the past six months, we have offered COVID-19 vaccines to our employees, our medical staff, our volunteers, and our governing board. We have participated with the city, the county, DHEC, and others to try to get as many people vaccinated as possible. We continue to strongly encourage our employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As we are about to approach July, Newberry Hospital is evaluating “gradually reopening” areas that have been restricted since the pandemic. This effort will be in a phase-in approach. Each area “gradually reopened” will be initially restricted to vaccinated employees, vaccinated volunteers, vaccinated medical staff, and vaccinated governing board members. We will continue to require screening and masks to utilize these areas, as well as, social distancing and strong cleaning policies. We will evaluate for 60 to 90 days before we additionally expand the reopening.

In the 45 years I have been in healthcare leadership, I can honestly say I am blessed to be CEO of Newberry Hospital. If you think about all our “teammates” have been through and we continue to receive awards like the following:

1. CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) Five (5) Star Rating – Top 15%.

2. Becker’s Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals – five years in a row (2016-2021).

3. Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience – top 5% in nation – five years in a row (2016-2021).

4. Healthgrades Joint Replacement Award:

A. Five-Star Total Hip Replacement for three years in a row.

B. Five-Star Hip Fracture for seven years in a row.

5. Blue Distinction Hip-Knee Replacement for BC/BS.

6. Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care for BC/BS.

7. Zero Harm Awards from South Carolina Hospital Association for safety/no infection in:

A. Central Line Associated Bloodstream Infections – ICU – no infection 72 months.

B. Surgical Site Infections – Hip Replacement – no infection 30 months.

C. Surgical Site Infection – Colon Surgery – no infection 24 months.

D. Surgical Site Infection – Abdominal Hysterectomy – no infection 88 months.

E. No Hospital Acquired MRSA 78 months.

I could continue the list, but I think you understand how great of a hospital Newberry County has available to receive patient care.

Newberry County Memorial Hospital continues to provide the best compassionate, quality care. It is not the building or equipment that makes the difference. It is the employees, the medical staff, the volunteers, the governing board members, and the management team that work hard to “make a difference.”

Bruce Baldwin is the Chief Executive Officer at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. His column “Ask Bruce” appears regularly in The Newberry Observer.