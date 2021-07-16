We love because God first loved us. In loving God we find our greatest joy and our deepest peace. No matter what we are going through, we are renewed by the Spirit of God.

Our flesh constantly fights against the Spirit, we decide to do good, but we really can’t do it without obeying the Spirit. We decide not to do bad, but then we do it anyway. Jesus living within us produces the things we can’t do.

Without Christ we can do nothing, but with Him we can do all things.

“For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh) dwelleth no good thing: for to will is present with me: but how to perform that which is good I find not. For the good that I would I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do.” Romans 7: 18-19.

The Bible tells us to strive for perfection, but we won’t be perfect until we will be with Jesus. We have to depend on the power of the Holy Spirit to help us do what is right.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.