Give your worries to God

We will say we don’t worry about things that bother us, but exactly what is worry? Worry is anything that takes our joy away. Worry is something we are unable to control. Worry is something we cannot change. Worry is something or someone that frightens and torments us.

We know that we need to stop worrying about all these things and give them to God. If we would only do the things we know we need to do, then we would be worry free.

The more we practice giving our burdens to the Lord, the more exciting it gets to see how God will handle the things that are impossible for us to do anything about. We can trust Him for salvation, but do we totally put our trust in Him?

Being in the flesh, sometimes it is easier said than done, and God understands. 1 Peter 5: 7, “Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.” Dear Lord we need your help to do the things we should, Help us to give our worries to you.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.