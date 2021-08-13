Do we go out of our way to let others know that we care about them? We speak kind words, but kind deeds show that we really care.

Jesus didn’t just say He loved us; He demonstrated His love by dying for us.

“But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” Romans 5:8.

Only hours before he was to die, Jesus told his disciples that the world would know they were his followers by their love for each other.

It is so important how we treat others. We are created in Christ Jesus to do good works.

“For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.” Ephesians 2: 10.

Some of the ways we can demonstrate love, we visit a lonely person, take time to listen to someone that is going through a hard time.

We can write an encouraging note to someone. All it takes is a willing spirit to uplift someone.

Sometimes we worry about our own problems so much that we forget that others around us have needs as well. Only good comes from doing good.

How do we demonstrate love?

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.