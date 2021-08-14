Never been a better time to be a NYP

There has never been a better time to be a Newberry County Young Professional.

On June 3, we held a virtual event on “How to be Virtually Awesome,” hosted by one of our members, Christina Henricks. Christina explained how, with our workforce changing dramatically since March 2020, we can be more professional in our working from home environments.

We were also very excited to host our first in person happy hour July 16, at Half Full. It was an incredible opportunity to reconnect with NYP members when many of us had not seen each other in over a year.

Our next event will be the Newberry Open Disc Golf Tournament. Join Newberry County Young Professionals and Thrivent on Sunday September 12, at 2 p.m. at Margaret Hunter Park for an afternoon of fun. Spectators, beginners and seasoned pros are welcome! Each player who registers will receive a disc golf disc and $5 will be donated to NYP’s Free Little Pantry project. Gameplay will be doubles, best throw. Two pairs (randomly matched to help you meet new people) will tee off together. A full explanation of rules will be provided at the event. Please remember to register on Eventbrite prior to the event.

This year our Annual Legacy Gala will have a Halloween Theme and be held October 29 at the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center. Tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite or at the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. We will be celebrating Newberry’s current and future community leaders as well as shine light on our two philanthropies. The event is open to everyone 21 and up. There will also be a special awards presentation for our Newberry County 4 under 40, mentor of the year, member of the year and a prize for the best costume.

Another excellent event that we are looking forward to is our Annual Holiday Party and Ugly Holiday Sweater competition. This year, the event will be held at Main and Nance following the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 19. Dust off the ugliest holiday sweater you have and join as we rock around the Christmas tree.

As always, we will continue to promote our two philanthropies (Free Little Pantry and H.U.G.S) at all of our events. The Free Little Pantry is new this year and provides a place for people to donate shelf stable food items at small box located in their community where people in need can come and pick up what has been donated. Our goal is for our Free Little Pantry boxes to be self-sustainable and encourage local communities to, “Take what you need and give what you can.”

Our second philanthropy, H.U.G.S, is where we collect hats, underwear, gloves, and socks for local students that go to Newberry County Schools. In 2020, we saw so much community involvement amid the pandemic that in 2021 we are hoping that we can beat last year’s 1,000 donations! The H.U.G.S. Drive runs from mid-October through November and would not be possible without our collaboration with sponsors such as the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, Newberry College Muller Center, The Rotary Club of Newberry and The Newberry Museum.

Newberry County Young Professionals is for anyone who works, plays, or lives in Newberry County. If you are between the ages of 21 and 40 and want to engage in philanthropies that impact the community, professional development that will increase your understanding of the current workforce, and social networking to reach others within the same age range, we welcome you! To get more information on how to join, sponsor, volunteer with or donate to the Newberry Young Professionals, our philanthropy projects, events, and Gala, please visit our website www.nbyyp.com and follow us on social media.

Jared Wicker is the vice president of the Newberry County Young Professionals.