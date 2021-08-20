There comes a time in our lives when we for conscience sake must take a stand against some worldly practice.

Daniel has given us an example how to do this, not only courageously, but graciously, and effectively. Daniel 1:8

“But Daniel purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself with the portion of the King’s meat nor with the wine which he drank: therefore he requested of the prince of the eunuchs that he might nor defile himself.”

“Daniel knew that the King’s wine would surely be harmful, were he to partake of it. Also, the King’s meat would certainly include pork, and would be cooked with blood. Which would be unlawful for him, as a good Jew to eat. He determined in his heart to take a stand against it. His stand was not self righteous, but courteous and reasonable. He requested, prove thy servants, I beseech thee.” Read Daniel 1.

The Babylonians thought they were doing him and his friends a great favor, and Daniel appreciated this. They were proved ten days. And at the end of ten days their countenances appeared fairer and fatter than the children which did eat the King’s meat.

God honored Daniel’s graciousness, as well as his faithfulness. He will do the same for us if we take a stand against things of this world.

Take a stand for God.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.