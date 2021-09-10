Storms in our lives

As we go through this life there will be times we will have to face storms that come our way. A lot of times storms are not to destroy us or get us down. Instead, sometimes they are to help us get rooted and grounded in Jesus so we will grow and get stronger in the Lord.

No matter how big or small the storm may be, it’s good to know Jesus can calm any storm.

Christ has never promised a life free of storms, but He has promised to be with us in the midst of them and to bring us safely to the other side if we believe in Him and rely on Him.

Like the disciples, at times we have been afraid and cried out to the Lord, and wondered, Lord don’t you care?

“But as they sailed he fell asleep: and there came down a storm of wind on the lake; and they were filled with water, and were in jeopardy.

“And they came to him, and awoke him, saying Master, master, we perish. Then he arose, and rebuked the wind and the raging of the water: and they ceased and there was a calm. And he said unto them, where is your faith?

“And they being afraid wondered; saying one to another, what manner of man is this! For he commanded even the winds and water, and they obey him.” Luke 8:23-25.

Sometimes our faith seems strong until a storm comes. If we take our eyes off of Jesus and get involved in the storm, then our faith becomes weak.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.