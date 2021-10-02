Helping people like Gabby Petito

The ongoing Gabby Petito saga has gripped much of our nation in recent weeks. There is still much we don’t know about this 22-year-old young woman and what led to her tragic death, but this much is clear: Gabby was involved in an unhealthy relationship that attracted the attention of police before her body was ultimately discovered in an area of the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

I thought of Gabby, and the thousands of women who find themselves in similar circumstances, this past Wednesday as I watched South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announce that $32 million in state and federal grants are being distributed to organizations across the state that assist crime victims and survivors.

“These state and local agencies and nonprofit groups do so much to help people who are going through traumatic circumstances,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “With these funds, we are able to support agencies throughout the state as they assist victims of violent crime in their recovery.”

Those organizations include our own Pathways to Healing – formerly Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands – that will receive Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grants totaling $1.2 million, representing the majority of our annual funding. Those dollars will enable us to be able to continue to provide essential services to hundreds of women and men each year throughout Richland, Lexington, Newberry, Clarendon and Sumter counties.

Founded in 1983, today our nonprofit provides free and confidential services – including a 24-hour crisis hotline, hospital and court accompaniment, legal and personal advocacy, individual and group counseling, and assault prevention education – for survivors of sexual assault and abuse and their families.

Through our Building Healthy Communities © curriculum, we also equip young women and men with the tools necessary to develop and maintain violence-free, respectful, and healthy interpersonal relationships. This unique program helps individuals identify the telltale signs of an abusive relationship, which are often present long before on the onset of actual physical violence.

“Even with all that I knew about abuse, I was still blindsided by a partner suffering from narcissistic personality disorder and was in an abusive relationship for a short while,” one survivor told us recently. “Believe it or not, It can be extremely difficult to recognize when you are in it.”

That’s exactly what our Building Healthy Communities © curriculum does: it helps both women and men recognize the characteristics and symptoms of an unhealthy, dysfunctional relationship, which can often begin with continuous verbal abuse and “gaslighting” and progress to physical violence and, sadly, even murder as we are witnessing with Gabby Petito.

Thanks to funding such as the $1.2 million VOCA grant we are also able to support survivors after the abuse occurs. Survivors such as Lauren.

Lauren (not her real name) grew up in a seemingly normal, middle class family in rural South Carolina. She, her parents, and her siblings were highly respected and well-educated. They appeared to have the picture-perfect family. Lauren did well in school and made friends easily. She was an overachiever who had unlimited potential and a bright future.

Behind that seemingly flawless façade; however, Lauren was suffering from childhood sexual abuse. After years of hiding behind fear and shame, she disclosed to her family that she had been sexually abused by someone close to her. While some believed and supported her, others questioned if the allegations were true and if she was lying. Very quickly, Lauren began to withdraw from her family, thinking, “Something must be wrong with me.”

Isolated and unheard, Lauren sought free, confidential support here at Pathways to Healing. After years of suffering in silence and isolation, Lauren finally found a place where she could heal, a place that operates with the core value of “We Believe Survivors!” Lauren participated in individual and group therapy sessions with our team that helped her realize that nothing was wrong with her; in fact, she was a strong survivor.

Today, Lauren is a thriving adult who shares her inspirational story with other survivors in our community.

Coincidentally, on the same day that Attorney General Wilson announced the award of $32 million in grants, we announced a new name for our 38-year-old organization, including a new logo and a new website. We did so because we believe the name “Pathways to Healing” better represents how we support survivors.

As our board chair Virginia Riley said in making Wednesday’s announcement, “We stand beside each and every survivor as they walk along their own pathway to healing. We recognize that each individual’s pathway is unique, and we believe our new name appropriately reflects our role in supporting those collective journeys.”

Despite the name change, our mission has not changed over our nearly four decades of operation. At the end of every day, our goal will always be to be able to share more success stories like Lauren’s and see fewer heartbreaking tragedies like Gabby Petito’s.

Rebecca Lorick is Executive Director of Pathways to Healing. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Newberry College.