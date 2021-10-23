Taking a look at various business topics

I have been writing this column for quite a while now. I am grateful for the opportunity to discuss topics here that are of interest to the small businesses in our community and I hope that others find some bits of information to be useful from time to time.

You might wonder how I come up with some of the columns I have done in the past. It is not always easy to get inspired to write on our dear editor’s time schedule. I keep a stack of articles from newspapers and business newsletters and random stuff that pops into my email inbox. So today I thought I would just share with you a few of the things in my stack of potential topics.

Most small businesses have customers – people to whom they sell merchandise, or for whom they manufacture products or to whom they provide services. Here was an article about meeting rising consumer loyalty expectations post-pandemic. Hummmm, what’s that all about? It seems that customers changed their shopping habits, mostly from shopping in-person to shopping online, but also switching from old – favorite stores to new or different sources that sell similar merchandise. And the way businesses keep their customers loyal is by something called loyalty rewards. And now the customers want “premium rewards.” I should look into this trend. If you are a retailer, you might too.

And, now, look here! The SBA is telling me October is National Cybersecurity Month. That is a subject that should be important to everyone, not just shopkeepers and hospitality businesses with POS systems, but to each of you readers out there who is shopping online, playing computer games with players half-way around the world, asking your digital assistant to see what’s on Netflix tonight or tapping your phone to pay the bill after dinner out. Or you could be managing a small plant with a sophisticated computer system. Zillions of bits of information are floating around in cyberspace, and much of it is easily captured by “the bad guys.” If you do have a business, do you feel confident you are keeping your customer information private? Is the data safe if the shop catches fire tonight? What about the new hire? Can she access all the settings in your point of sale system? Okay, scary stuff and more food for thought. If you want to learn more, here is a good link: https://www.sba.gov/business-guide/manage-your-business/stay-safe-cybersecurity-threats.

Okay, here’s something fun – a 35 page “white paper” called Strong Central Social Districts; The Keys to Vibrant Downtowns. Everyone seems to want more fun things to do and to do them downtown with friends and family. Just think how much fun we all had at Oktoberfest, or how the First Friday events in Newberry are getting bigger and busier each month. What fun social events are happening in your town? Sigh, more reading for a rainy day.

Oh, here’s the Small Business Administration again! The SBA is reminding me that National Hispanic heritage Month is from September 15 through October 14, so there is still time to celebrate that. And who better to lead the event than SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, Associate Administrators Bibi Hidalgo and mark Madrid. This event was held on Oct. 14.

By now you get the point. By subscribing to a few well-researched and well-written newsletters, I am kept up-to-date on things in the world of small business and small towns. I encourage my SBDC clients to do the same. And I plan to continue to introduce readers to ideas and trends that I think are important to know about. Life-long Learning – start now.

Barbara Miller is the Business Consultant for the South Carolina Small Business Development Center in Newberry. She can be reached at Barbara.Miller@newberry.edu.