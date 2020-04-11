Time to do your Census

More than 50 million households, representing more than one-third of the Nation, already have responded to the 2020 Census. The census happens once every ten years, and your response affects allocation of Congressional seats and federal funds to your community — for things like schools, hospitals, roads, and emergency services.

Please respond to the Census today. It takes less than 10 minutes to fill out the form online at 2020census.gov, over the phone to the number on the form you received, or on paper through mail.

As of April 1, only 28.2 percent of South Carolina households have responded. We ask your help in making sure South Carolina gets a complete and accurate count of all people residing in the State as of Census Day, April 1.

Your data is encrypted from the instant we receive your response, so it is well protected. Your responses are not shared with anyone else, including law enforcement. Census responses are protected by federal law, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Almost all households in South Carolina have received multiple invitations to respond by phone and by mail. If you have not received a paper questionnaire yet and have not responded, it will be delivered starting April 8. Your state and nation thank you for taking action on behalf of your community by responding to the 2020 Census.

Sincerely,

Wilbur L. Ross, Secretary, Department of Commerce