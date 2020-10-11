Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I was so encouraged to see that the Newberry County Council is working to help attract a new grocery store to Newberry. With an old and tired looking Food Lion and the madness of Walmart as the only choices, Newberry really needs a new grocery store. The perfect store would be Ingles. Ingles has a big presence in upstate South Carolina and North Carolina. There is an Ingles store in Clinton. Ingles would be a great fit for Newberry. With an Ingles in Newberry County, many residents would not have to go to the Publix in Chapin for high quality products and service. Thank you County Council.

Sincerely,

David B. Stout

Chapin, S.C.