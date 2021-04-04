Letter to the Editor

In January, I sustained a bad accident that required surgery. I was transported by the Newberry Emergency Squad to the Newberry County Memorial Hospital and was later admitted. Because of COVID-19, no family members or loved ones could visit which made the stay lonely and a little depressing. However, the fantastic nursing and emergency room staff, caseworkers, physical therapists, housekeeping and food service personnel went out of their way to make my stay less stressful.

I received the very best medical care anywhere. The nursing staff was very attentive and made me feel as comfortable as possible. Additionally, the caseworkers and physical therapists worked with me to make my recovery a swift and safe one. The housekeeping staff not only kept my room spotless, they took the time to talk with me and lifted my spirits. The food service people checked on me regularly to make sure my food was satisfactory, which it always was, adding a little extra “treat” to my tray once in a while. Everyone at NCMH went out of their way to be kind, compassionate, and thoughtful to a patient they didn’t know and probably wouldn’t see again. That is a very special thing. Perhaps they were trying to fill a void they knew I was experiencing. This meant more than I can express into words.

It is my wish that the residents of Newberry County can come to appreciate and support this wonderful hospital. It is obviously very well staffed and managed. Hospitals can be quite scary places, especially when you are all alone and unsure of what you are facing. But because of the terrific employees, I was never afraid and was made to feel special and well cared for.

We always hear about the bad things and very little about the good. I cannot say anything but good about NCMH. At a time when many small towns and rural communities are without medical care facilities, I am grateful that this hospital was here when I needed help.

Please don’t overlook or underestimate this little gem of the Newberry community and be grateful that is is here if or when you might need help.

Sincerely,

Marilyn Smart, Whitmire