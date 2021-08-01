Letter to the Editor

On Saturday July 3, after a long, hot day cutting hedges at our lake property on the western edge of Lake Murray at Jumper’s Cove, and then hauling off the yard debris in our trailer to the dump, I inadvertently left my wallet on the wheel well of the trailer.

My husband then left in the truck pulling the trailer to head back up to the N.C. mountains. I remembered the wallet a few minutes after he pulled out and gave him a call to turn around, hoping the wallet would still be on the trailer. But, alas, it fell off. We looked up and down Prosperity Highway from our lake house past Blacks Bridge. We did not find the wallet.

I then returned to the mountains and a very kind person had picked up my wallet, put it in a package and mailed to our mountain home in Brevard with a kind note that it was found around Blacks Bridge. I wish I could thank that person directly, but no name was given.

My faith and belief in humanity has escalated and I cannot thank that person enough for taking the time and postage to send my wallet to me. All the thanks in the world are really not enough.

Regards,

Claudia W. Adams

Brevard, N.C.