Each One Teach One summer ends Week 3

Courtesy photo Participants in the Each One Teach One Skills Camp work on their ladder drill skills. - Courtesy photo Despite the heat, youth hit the courts for a game of basketball. In the 14-18 age group Team “D” got the win over team Stinson and Team Washington pulled out a close victory over Team Wadsworth - Courtesy photo The Each One Teach One summer ended week three on a high note. The Skills Camp for kids ages 6-10 saw youths learn new offensive and defensive techniques and the league games proved to be very competitive. -

NEWBERRY — The Each One Teach One summer ended week three on a high note. The Skills Camp for kids ages 6-10 saw youths learn new offensive and defensive techniques and the league games proved to be very competitive.

In 11-13 age group games the Whitmire Bulls took a victory over Team Dunbar and Team Elkins defeated Team Marshall. In the 14-18 age group Team “D” got the win over team Stinson and Team Washington pulled out a close victory over Team Wadsworth. The Skills Camp will continue today beginning at 9 a.m. and league game will begin at 11 a.m. The league would like to take the opportunity to extend a welcome to Team “D” from Fairfield county.

If your child would like to participate in the weekly Skills Camp or on a league team call or text Coach Stewart at 803-271-1627 for more information.

Participants in the Each One Teach One Skills Camp work on their ladder drill skills. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_IMG_1498.jpg Participants in the Each One Teach One Skills Camp work on their ladder drill skills. Courtesy photo Despite the heat, youth hit the courts for a game of basketball. In the 14-18 age group Team “D” got the win over team Stinson and Team Washington pulled out a close victory over Team Wadsworth https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_IMG_1566.jpg Despite the heat, youth hit the courts for a game of basketball. In the 14-18 age group Team “D” got the win over team Stinson and Team Washington pulled out a close victory over Team Wadsworth Courtesy photo The Each One Teach One summer ended week three on a high note. The Skills Camp for kids ages 6-10 saw youths learn new offensive and defensive techniques and the league games proved to be very competitive. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_IMG_1543.jpg The Each One Teach One summer ended week three on a high note. The Skills Camp for kids ages 6-10 saw youths learn new offensive and defensive techniques and the league games proved to be very competitive. Courtesy photo