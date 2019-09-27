Bulldogs fall to Bearcats

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs fell to the Bearcats of Brookland-Cayce High School by a score of 35-27 Friday night.

The Bulldogs would start the first quarter with a successful field goal attempt, bringing the score to 3-0. Shortly after, Bearcat Will Way found his way into the end zone — the extra point was good with the Bearcats taking an early 7-3 lead.

With the second quarter underway, quarterback Skylar King’s pass to Jordan Wise would find the end zone — with a successful extra point the Bearcats extended their lead to 14-3.

Before heading into halftime, the Bulldogs attempted to catch up to the Bearcats after Ahmorae Wilmore brought the ball into the end zone with 1:59 left on the clock — the extra point was good, the score 14-10.

With 48 seconds left before halftime, Way found the end zone for the Bearcats a second time during the contest — the extra point was good, the score 21-10.

Coming back from halftime, the Bulldogs brought out the field goal unit on fourth down — the field goal was good, the Bulldogs still trailing the Bearcats 21-13.

Both the Bulldogs and Bearcats would add two more touchdowns to the board during the contest, resulting in the 35-27 loss.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.