Newberry comes up short in loss to UVa-Wise

WISE, VA. — The Newberry women’s basketball team late fourth quarter rally not enough as they fall to UVa-Wise by a score of 79-75.

After Hanna Oliver made a three for the Cavaliers, Brett scored the next six points with back-to-back threes for a 60-50 score, in favor of UVa-Wise. With 6:23 left in regulation, Ross tried to quiet down the Wolves offense with her own three to put the Cavaliers lead up to 13 points. Three minutes later Brett made her third three of the quarter to make it 68-56. Ross and Webb scored the next three points off of free throws to try to ice the game away. That did not stop Newberry from trying to come back. Roberts eventually made two threes of her own to get the Wolves within eight with 2:04 left on the clock.

Roberts tired to shoot her third made three of the quarter, but was blocked by Oliver. The Wolves were forced to foul and the Cavaliers made both of their free throws to make it 79-70 with 34 seconds left. Seven seconds later Brett once again made another three to make it 79-73 with 27 seconds left. Newberry pressured the in-bound pass and got the turnover they were looking for to give them the possession. The Wolves ran their offense to where Brett got the ball, who drove to the basket and made the layup, while was fouled on the play. With the score 79-75 with 12 seconds left and Brett heading to the free throw line, the Wolves had a great chance to force overtime. Unfortunately it did not go Newberry’s way as she missed the free throw, to where the Wolves got the offense rebound but could not score another point as time ran out.

The game opened up with UVa-Wise’s Kalee Johnson hitting a three. The Wolves came right down the court and got a layup from junior Kelsey Brett for Newberry’s first points of the game. After a trade of buckets by each squad, the Cavaliers went on a 7-0 run to go up 11-4. There was one point where Newberry got the score within four when junior Talia Roberts drained her own three to make the score 15-11. UVa-Wise would out score Newberry 5-2 to end the quarter for a 20-13 score.

In the second quarter, the Cavaliers extended their 23-13 lead to double digits with a Caitlyn Ross layup to put them up ten. A little over three minutes into the quarter senior Kelsey McDermott got the Wolves their first points with a jumper to make it 23-15. The Wolves cut the lead down, including a layup by red-shirt freshman Mylaysia Gates, to 25-21 to get back within four. UVa-Wise re-extended their lead back to nine points with a quick 5-0 swing. The first half ended with both sides scoring six points a piece to make it 36-27.

The second half started with how the first half did with the Cavaliers opening up with a three. Freshman Courtney Virgo knocked down a couple of free throws to make it 39-29 to get back within ten. Just as Newberry was fighting back into the game, the Cavaliers drained a back-to-back threes. Gates scored four of the next six points to try to cut into the lead. The biggest lead the game UVa-Wise had was 17 points after Cynita Webb made two free throws to make it 55-38 with 38 seconds left. The Wolves ended the quarter on a positive note with red-shirt sophomore Julie Kinard made a three to make it 55-41 heading into the final quarter.