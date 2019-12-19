Manojlovic earns Academic All-District recognition

Courtesy of Newberry College Manojlovic’s selection to the Academic All-District team marks the third consecutive year a Newberry player has been honored following Quincy Kroeschell and Fabrizio Bucco’s selections in 2017 and 2018, respectively. -

AUSTIN, Texas — Junior midfielder Vojin Manojlovic has been named to the 2019 Google Cloud Academic All-District men’s soccer team, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Manojlovic boasts an impressive 3.96 grade point average as a business administration major. He has been on the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll every year in Scarlet and Gray.

The Academic All-District team was full of SAC student-athletes, which made up eight slots on the 12-member team. Peach Belt and Conference Carolinas student-athletes were also eligible for inclusion.

The junior from Podgorica, Montenegro has played in all 16 matches with nine starts, compiling 913 minutes on the field. He ranks second on the team with three assists from his midfielder position, all of which came in conference matches, and has taken 24 total shots.

Manojlovic has helped engineer a remarkable turnaround for the Wolves. The team has tied the program record with nine wins, its most victories since 2007, and earned its most wins in conference play since 2008 with a 5-5 mark.

Manojlovic’s selection to the Academic All-District team marks the third consecutive year a Newberry player has been honored following Quincy Kroeschell and Fabrizio Bucco’s selections in 2017 and 2018, respectively. He will advance onto the Academic All-America ballot with a chance to become the second Newberry men’s soccer player ever honored with the prestigious distinction.

