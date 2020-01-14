Newberry Athletics inducts four into Hall of Fame

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Lettermen’s Club has announced the election of a four-member Athletic Hall of Fame Class.

Lovee McKinney-Watts, Dexter Odom, Wylie Rucker and Daniel Stanley were inducted into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony Oct. 5, bringing the total number enshrined in the Newberry Athletic Hall of Fame to 166. The group was honored at halftime of the Wolves’ football game that afternoon against Mars Hill.

Lovee McKinney-Watts

Lovee McKinney-Watts was a defensive menace during her time with the women’s basketball program, twice setting the single season record for steals and eventually setting the all time steals record. A four year starter, McKinney-Watts also totaled 916 points and 190 assists in her career, proving her worth on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.

Not just a star athlete, she also excelled in the classroom, as she was named Newberry’s first-ever SAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in any sport in 1998. She was also named the top South Carolina athlete among nominees for the NCAA’s Woman of the Year award, arguably the organization’s most prominent honor, that same season.

McKinney-Watts graduated magna cum laude with a degree in business administration, earning the Phi Gamma Nu Senior Excellence Award for her efforts. Upon graduation, she was also honored with the George B. Cromer award, which is awarded to a graduating senior who exemplifies academic excellence, leadership, and personal integrity.

She currently works as an attorney in the Columbia area.

Dexter Odom

Dexter Odom lettered in football for four years, starting at center for his last three and also specializing as a long snapper during his time with the Indians. A two time NAIA All-District Six honoree, Odom completed his career in 1973. He was a part of the famed 1971 team that went 8-2-1, tying with the Little Four championship-winning team of 1924 for most wins in program history at the time. He is the eighth player or coach from the 1971 Indians to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

After graduation, Odom worked as a high school referee in both South Carolina and Georgia for the next 34 years, garnering the Georgia High School Association Referee of the Year award in 1992 and the Georgia Football Officials Association Official of the Year award in 1998. He later served as president of the GFOA in 2005.

He returned to Newberry in 2008, and has since served in several roles, including director of the Athletic Club, vice president for Business Affairs, senior vice president for Operations and Campus Planning, president of the Newberry College Foundation and director of Campus Operations and Services. He currently serves as associate athletic director for Business and Operations.

Dexter is married to the former Kitty Edwards, who serves as the Athletic Department’s executive assistant. The couple resides in Newberry.

Wylie Rucker

Rucker became an All-South Atlantic Conference selection in multiple sports in his time at Newberry, earning a Second Team outfield selection in baseball in the spring of 1998 before a First Team nod as a wide receiver in the fall of that same year.

At the time of his graduation, Rucker ranked fourth in career receiving yards (1,315), fifth in receptions (92), and sixth in touchdowns (nine) despite spending just three years in Scarlet and Gray after transferring from Presbyterian. He started all 33 games in his career at Newberry and had at least one catch in 31 of them, including each of his final 18 games.

Rucker was a member of the All-SAC Tournament team in baseball in 1998. He drew 60 walks during that Co-Team MVP season, a mark that still ranks second in conference history, and is tied for third in the Newberry record books with 60 RBI. When Rucker’s career ended, he ranked in the top 10 in eight statistical categories, including second in home runs (19) and third in total bases (220).

Daniel Stanley

Daniel Stanley rewrote the Newberry men’s golf record books. He was a three-time First Team All-South Atlantic Conference pick, was twice the SAC Tournament MVP, and earned All-American status in both his junior and senior seasons.

Stanley is one of two student-athletes at any institution to ever win back-to-back SAC Tournaments and was an individual medalist four times in his career. A steady performer, Stanley finished at or below par in an astonishing 48 of his 100 collegiate rounds and he finished a school-record 23 of the 42 events in which he played in the top 10. His 13 top-10’s are tied for the best mark in school history.

His win-loss percentage of .805 is the second-best in Newberry history. His career stroke average of 72.81 ranks second in the Newberry record books and fourth in SAC history.

When his career ended in 2011, Stanley turned pro after finishing second at the 2011 South Carolina Amateur Championship.