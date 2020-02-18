Sophomore Ibrahim Nadir earns All-Region honors

Courtesy of Newberry College Ibrahim Nadir, a Dusseldorf, Germany native, led the team in points (20), assists (six), and game winning goals (four). He was also second on the team in goals with seven. -

NEWBERRY — Sophomore forward Ibrahim Nadir was honored by the United Soccer Coaches Association as an All-Southeast Region member.

The Dusseldorf, Germany native made the third team list. Nadir had a great season for the Wolves, he was in the top two in several offensive categories on their way to a 9-8 record. He led the team in points (20), assists (six), and game winning goals (four). Nadir was also second on the team in goals with seven. In the South Atlantic Conference he was also one of the top players. He was tied for third in assists and fifth in points. Nadir was selected as an All-SAC first team member at the conclusion of the season.

On the year Newberry had a very historic season in many years. This was the Wolves first winning season in 15 years, the last was in 2004 when the team finished 9-7-2. Their win total in both conference and overall record matched the programs record of five and nine respectively. Newberry defeated a nationally ranked team, when they beat Wingate 3-2 in early October, for the first time since 2011. The Wolves were regionally ranked five different times throughout the season.

After a one year absence from the South Atlantic Conference tournament, Newberry was back in there as the seventh seed. They played number two seed Queens in the first round and loss by a score of 4-2.

The South Atlantic Conference is well represented as All-Region members. Including Nadir, there are a total of 15 SAC student athletes that have made the list. The break down is five first team, four second team, and six third team. The institutions that are represented are Anderson (two), Carson-Newman (two), Coker (one), Lincoln Memorial (one), Newberry (one), Queens (four), and Wingate (four).

Ibrahim Nadir, a Dusseldorf, Germany native, led the team in points (20), assists (six), and game winning goals (four). He was also second on the team in goals with seven. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Nadir2020.jpg Ibrahim Nadir, a Dusseldorf, Germany native, led the team in points (20), assists (six), and game winning goals (four). He was also second on the team in goals with seven. Courtesy of Newberry College