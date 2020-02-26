Wolverines qualify two for State Championship

WHITMIRE — This past weekend three members of the Whitmire wrestling team (132 — Dawson Davis, 145 — Jesse Thompson and 220 — Chandler Crumley) traveled to Lugoff-Elgin High School to compete in the AA Upper State Championships.

Finishing in the Top Four in a weight class punches a wrestlers’ ticket to the individual state championships.

Dawson Davis finished second and Chandler Crumley finished fourth. They will compete for a State Championship on Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Anderson Civic Center in Anderson.