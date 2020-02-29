Wolves can’t get going in conference opener

HICKORY, N.C. — The Newberry Wolves womens lacrosse team was unable to get anything going offensively in their conference opener against Lenoir-Rhyne as they lost 18-4. With the loss, the Wolves fall to 3-4 (0-1 SAC) on the season.

The Bears got off to a strong start as Cathleen Gaffney scored just over five minutes into the contest. Alyssa Sack extended the lead to 2-0 less than a minute later, and Gaffney scored again to give Lenoir-Rhyne a 3-0 lead. The Bears then scored three times in less than a minute to balloon the lead to 6-0.

Chloe Wood scored an unassisted goal to cut the lead to 6-1, but the Bears struck back with four consecutive goals, including two by Sack and one by Gaffney. Kelly Martyn then scored to get the Wolves within eight, but Lenoir-Rhyne scored again to close out the half with an 11-2 lead.

An early second half goal by Sack was matched by Marissa Plumer, but Lenoir-Rhyne then scored five consecutive goals to lead 17-3. Sophie Moore scored an unassisted goal, but Shelby Minor scored for the Bears to complete the 18-4 victory.

The Wolves were outshot by a wide margin, but recorded nine saves and successfully cleared 10-15 attempts.