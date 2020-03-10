Jawanza Adams Campbell Trophy Summit Diary

Courtesy photo Jawanza Adams, a 2019 Newberry graduate, was invited to participate in the National Football Foundation’s Campbell Trophy Summit due to his status as a semifinalist for the 2018 William V. Campbell Trophy. -

As my anticipation grew the day before my first flight to the West Coast to attend the William V. Campbell Summit, there were many thoughts running through my mind on what I should expect.

Ultimately, there were a few objectives that I had for the trip: absorb information from those in positions where I aspire to be down the road, meet and network with other top scholar-athletes across the country, and to cherish the moment. Despite being a semifinalist, this award by far surmounts any accolade that I’ve ever received, simply because it symbolizes excelling on the field and in the classroom, versus highlighting one part of you.

As soon as the plane landed in San Francisco around noon, I was blown away by the weather, scenery, and high gas prices. I couldn’t help but ask my Uber driver if having gas prices in the ballpark of four dollars a gallon was the norm in California, but hearing him laugh clearly meant it was. After we checked in and got settled on Stanford University’s campus, everybody headed to Stanford Stadium’s press box for dinner and to meet other finalists from across the country.

What makes football so great is the bond we share within seconds of meeting each other. It’s crazy what kind of rapport you build with players you’ve never met by knowing a mutual friend, playing against each other, playing the same position, being familiar with a location or the struggles we share from playing the game for so long. One of the first people I met was a linebacker from Indiana, who saw my name tag and told me his dad was from Newberry and remembers attending games a long time ago. I ran into a defensive end from Harvard University while grabbing some food who was from Hickory, N.C. (home to Lenoir Rhyne) and was very familiar with Newberry. I also met a punter from Wingate on the San Francisco Bay Cruise, as we were the only student-athletes representing the SAC.

Early Thursday morning, we got the chance to listen and learn from Brad Smith (CEO of Intuit), Jeff Weiner (CEO of LinkedIn), Alan Eagle (author of Trillion Dollar Coach) and many other well-established individuals in Silicon Valley. Smith shared the importance of taking the time to find out your ‘why’ and putting yourself in environments that help you grow and avoiding environments that don’t. Weiner explained the importance of having compassion for others and trying to understand other people’s viewpoints instead of just projecting yours.

After the morning workshops, Mark Flynn and the National Football Foundation hosted a career expo with more successful individuals in the Silicon Valley area to offer their expertise on how to succeed in whatever field you hope to pursue. Later that evening, all of the finalists and many of the speakers went on the San Francisco Bay Cruise and got the chance to eat dinner and get to know each other better. We were able to see Alcatraz Island, the Golden Gate bridge and Oracle Park (home of the San Francisco Giants). I was surprised the weather was in the low 60s during the evening, considering how hot San Francisco was in the afternoon.

The morning workshop for Friday began with Steve Young and Ronnie Lott taking the stage, two Hall of Famers who share a special bond with each other. Both emphasized the importance of having somebody in your inner circle who challenges you and having humility. Steve talked about how easy it can be to become entitled and Ronnie followed with something profound that I’ll never forget, “You’re going to be a rookie for the rest of your life.” Coming from somebody who’s accomplished virtually everything one can hope to in the game of football, he emphasized the importance of deleting the past, good or bad, and moving forward.

One of my favorite speakers at the event was Liz Wiseman, the author of “Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter.” She taught us the importance of building everybody up around you and being aware of the damage you may cause, even if it’s unintentional. Later that evening, we were divided into four teams based on our region and participated in a tournament of ultimate football. It was entertaining for those who watched everybody compete and try to win by any means necessary. Somehow, our team (south) lost to the east in overtime in the championship round. We then went to the Old Pro, one of Bill Campbell’s favorite bars in Downtown Palo Alto, for dinner and to hang out and socialize for the rest of the night.

As Saturday morning arrived, we received a wealth of information (no pun intended) from more guest speakers about their background and what habits they follow to help them reach their level of success. We got the chance to hear Diane Greene (CEO of Google Cloud/VMware), Gordy Davidson (Chairman of Fenwick and West), Jeffery Marx (author of Season of Life), Damon Dunn (successful real-estate developer) and Oganna Nnamani (Olympic athlete).

As the summit lunch concluded, I was extremely grateful to attend an event of this magnitude and honestly didn’t want to leave. I got the chance to absorb valuable information from some of the most well-established entrepreneurs and figures in the world, enjoy great food and weather in California, and stay on one of the most prestigious campuses in the country. One of my favorite parts of the trip was learning and getting the chance to network, share ideas, and get to know other people with similar backgrounds on a deeper level. I was one of the younger finalists who attended the summit, so it was unique to be around many individuals who were in my shoes a few years ago. After being a student-athlete, it can be a challenge to find your way after college when sports has been the focal point of your life for so long. Even the athletes at the summit who are still pursuing their football passion, they showed me the importance of balance and being well-rounded.

As I reflected on the flight back from the summit, I was amazed at what kind of person Bill Campbell was and how his legacy is still being continued. He was the head football coach at Columbia University who eventually focused his efforts on “coaching” some of the most established tech innovators in the country. Every speaker who shared their story at the summit spoke volumes about what Campbell sowed in them and how he continued to push them in the right direction.

In my opinion, success isn’t about how much money you’ve accumulated or what you’ve accomplished in your lifetime. It’s about the positive impact you’ve had on people and how they speak of you long after you’re gone. In the book that we received called “Trillion Dollar Coach: The Leadership Playbook of Silicon Valley’s Bill Campbell,” some of the most successful technology leaders in the world (Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Larry Page and Steve Jobs to name a few) built their companies on the principles that he preached and lived by. Although I never got to meet Coach “Bill” Campbell, being associated with an award named in his honor means the world to me and motivates me to positively impact those around me.

