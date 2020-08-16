Newberry Parks and Recreation announces plans for flag football season, cheerleading

NEWBERRY — Following a thorough review of a comprehensive plan from USA Football on the return of youth football and discussions with recreation agencies across the state, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department has determined they will not offer tackle football for the 2020 season given the frequencies of close, sustained contact.

As an alternative, the department plans to implement a full season of co-ed flag football for the following age groups: 6-7 years old, 8-9 years old and 10-12 years old. This program will be offered through NFL Flag, the official flag football league of the NFL and the largest youth flag football organization in the United States. Cheerleading will be offered for ages 6-12.

Registration will take place at the PRT Office, 1323 College Street from August 10-28. The season is scheduled to run September 21-November 20. Registration fees are $30 for city residents and $50 for non-city residents. Along with normal Monday-Friday business hours of 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., the PRT Office will also accept registration through the drive-thru Mondays-Thursdays until 6:00 p.m.

Rosters for each team will consist of a maximum of 10 players. All players will receive a reversible game jersey, their own set of flags and one mouthpiece. For more information, please contact the City of Newberry PRT office directly at 803-321-1015.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at City of Newberry.