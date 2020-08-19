Stephens named head track & field/cross country coach

NEWBERRY — Director of Athletics Ralph Patterson announced that Jimmy Stephens has been named the new track and field/cross country coach.

“All of our search committee members were impressed with Jimmy Stephens, and so were our three student-athletes and our two assistant coaches. Jimmy comes highly recommended by other coaches and athletic administrators,” said Patterson. “I’d like to thank Casey Petrusic, our senior woman administrator, for helping lead the search. We had an outstanding search committee, and we appreciate their time and efforts for this important hire. I’m also proud of our student-athletes that helped. Their input to us was extremely valuable, and I know they enjoyed being essential in our search. Coach Stephens is an experienced head coach. I’m anxious to see our track and cross country teams become perennial contenders for championships.”

After helping lead the search, Petrusic had this to say about Stephens, “We are thrilled to have Jimmy Stephens join our Newberry athletics family. He brings a lot of success and knowledge – which will only help our student-athletes excel even further than they already have. He will be a great asset to our department, college, and track and field/cross country program.”

Those serving on the search committee with Patterson and Petrusic were Dr. David Rachels (faculty athletic representative), John Lesaine (assistant dean for Academic Affairs), Dr. Peggy Winder (director of Diversity Education, professor of physical education), Racquel Prager (head women’s lacrosse coach) and Russell Triplett (head baseball coach). Also helping with the search were track and field athletes; Elijah Fulmore, Tyrese Grant, and Elka Variste.

For the past nine years, Stephens served as president and CEO of Event Timing Solutions, LLC, keeping times for events all over the southeast. Before that, he served as head track and field/cross country coach at USC-Upstate 2006-2011. During his time in Spartanburg, his cross country teams won two Atlantic Sun Championships in the first five years of the program’s existence. The track and field programs finished in the top third of the conference from 2008-2011. The programs also had 27 individual Atlantic-Sun Champions in his tenure.

Prior to USC-Upstate, Stephens also served as director of track and field/cross country operations at the University of Alabama and as the head track and field coach at Wofford College. He is a 2008 inductee into the South Carolina USA Track and Field Hall of Fame as a Coach/Administrator.

“I am honored and extremely excited to be the new head men’s and women’s track and field/cross country coach,” said Stephens. “We have a great staff and group of athletes returning. I look forward to taking steps forward and building a championship-caliber program. The SAC is one of the premier track and field conferences in the country. We look forward to getting kids on the podium and ultimately qualifying for nationals. I feel very blessed to be coaching at such a great school and look forward to being a part of the Newberry community.”