Stokes-Trainor Cubs win Newberry Baseball League

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry’s Junior Baseball League concluded on August 6 with the Stokes-Trainor Cubs taking home the league championship.

The Cubs defeated the Yoder Metals Braves by a score of 7-3, finishing the season with a record of 9-2.

The team consisted of Ben Anderson, Chase Austin, Connor Cromer, Peyton Crumpton, Liam Davenport, Payton Gardner, James Graham, Hayden Hall, Jerran Long, Anthony McLean, Treyten White, and Ross Williams. The team was led by Head Coach Joey Long and assistant coaches Jake Bickley, Scott Gardner and Billy White.

“The coaching staff is proud of the work ethic and team first mentality this team had,” said Long of the season. “It was a pleasure to coach a group of young men that played the game the right way.”