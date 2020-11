Newberry — The 2019-20 Newberry College men’s soccer team received the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for the seventh straight year.

To obtain the award, a team must have a GPA of 3.0 or better. The team finished last year with an outstanding 3.19 GPA and had nine players with a 4.0 GPA. The Wolves join fellow SAC members Limestone and Lincoln Memorial as recipients of the award.