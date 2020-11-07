Newberry’s Fico Kondla named head coach of Lexington Country Blowfish

LEXINGTON — The Lexington County Blowfish officially introduced Newberry College baseball assistant coach Fico Kondla as head coach for the 2021 summer season.

Since moving to Lexington Country from Columbia, the Blowfish are coming off their best season, finishing the summer with a 23-13 record.

Kondla has spent three seasons as an assistant in the Coastal Plains Summer League, most recently with the Morehead City Marlins in 2018 and 2019. In 2016 he was an assistant with the Florence RedWolves.

Kondla is currently in his third season as an assistant with the Wolves. In his first season on staff, Newberry went 41-16 and 21-3 in the South Atlantic Conference and winning the program’s first-ever regular-season championship. Last season the Wolves were 18-6 and 7-2 in conference play before their season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am incredibly grateful to be a part of the Blowfish organization this summer,” Kondla said. “I could tell from my first conversation with Bill and Justin that this organization does things the right way and wants to bring a championship back to Lexington. We have been working around the clock to put together a strong team. I’m excited about the opportunity to grind and work this summer with our players and staff and bring an exciting brand of baseball to Lexington.”