Rotello named interim women’s lacrosse head coach

NEWBERRY — Newberry Athletic Director Ralph Patterson announced that Hanah Rotello has been named interim head coach for the women’s lacrosse team effective immediately.

“Based on the outstanding job Hanah has done as an assistant since she has been at Newberry, and the great feedback we’ve received from our student-athletes, she deserves the opportunity to lead this program this season,” said Patterson. “We look forward to a great year. I also want to thank Racquel Prager for her hard work and enthusiasm while our head coach. She leaves the program in much better shape than when she arrived.”

Senior Woman Administrator Casey Petrusic added, “While we are sad to see Racquel Prager leave and wish her nothing but the best, we are excited for Hanah Rotello to step in and continue to move the program in the right direction. The team has had nothing but positives to say about Coach Rotello since the start of the fall, and we are happy to have her lead the program for this year.”

Rotello has served as an assistant coach for the Wolves since September of 2019, helping organize and conduct practices as well as recruiting and holding academic meetings and checks for the student-athletes. While Newberry’s 2020 spring season was cut short due to COVID-19, the Wolves surpassed their win total from the year before, going 4-5.

Before coming to Newberry, Rotello served as a graduate assistant at Wheeling University in 2019. She served as defensive coordinator, implementing a high-pressure double defense, and the Cardinals would advance to the Mountain East Conference Championship game.

Rotello was a two-year captain for Lee University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics in December of 2018. While playing for the Flames, she was the school’s FCA program leader, served as a math tutor, and was involved in several other service organizations. She earned her Masters Degree in business administration from Wheeling University in August of this year.

“I am honored to lead the team this year,” Rotello said. “We have a wonderful group of athletes, and I have high hopes for this upcoming season. I want to thank Ralph for giving me this opportunity; I am so grateful to be apart of the Newberry community and this athletic department. I look forward to continuing to develop these athletes and setting a winning culture for this program.”