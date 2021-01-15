NA basketball sweeps Wardlaw

Payton Gardner in action Friday versus Wardlaw. Courtesy of Cassie Waites Daja Taylor drives down the court versus Wardlaw Friday. Courtesy of Cassie Waites

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy basketball teams swept Wardlaw Friday night in Newberry — the Eagle girls staying unbeaten and the Eagle boys capturing a key region win.

In the opener, Daja Taylor scored 32 points, including 19 in the second half, to lead the Academy girls to the 51-35 victory. Madison Rivers added 9, Kailey Cheeks 6 and Caroline Senn 4. The Academy girls are now 12-0 overall and 3-0 in the region.

In the boys game, Wardlaw opened a 13-0 lead before the Eagles rallied with a 20-0 run in the second quarter to take a 30-25 halftime lead. The Eagles pulled away in the second half to win 69-43. Tony McLean scored 26 points, Payton Gardner 23, Ryan Brown 13, Evan Graves 5 and William Buford 2. The Academy boys are now 9-3 over and 2-1 in the region.

Newberry Academy honored its three senior basketball players between games: London Huggins, Gardner and McClean.