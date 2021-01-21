Weekly recap for NA basketball

NEWBERRY — In an intense battle of unbeaten basketball teams, the Newberry Academy girls used a strong fourth quarter to defeat Richard Winn 45-41 Friday in Winnsboro and claim first place in the region.

Daja Taylor scored 29 points, including 13 in the final quarter, to lead the Eagles to the victory. Kailey Cheeks hit a three-pointer from the baseline to give the Academy a 39-38 lead with three minutes to go, and then Taylor scored the Academy’s final six points to wrap-up the win. Cheeks scored 9 points, London Huggins 4 and Caroline Senn 3 for the Academy. The Eagles are now 14-0 on the season.

The Newberry Academy boys trounced Richard Winn 69-31 in the nightcap. Payton Gardner scored 27, Tony McLean 25, Ryan Brown 12, Austin Gardner 2 and William Buford 2. The Eagles are now 11-3 on the season.

On Tuesday, the Eagle boys defeated W.W.King 42-21. Gardner scored 24, McLean 10 and Brown 8. The Eagle girls defeated King 50-7.